Leddy's OT goal lifts Islanders to 1-0 win over Flyers AARON BRACY, Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 9:27 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Leddy scored 2:23 into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
After both goalies were stellar throughout the contest, Leddy scored a fluke goal when his backhand pass went off the skate of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and through the legs of goalie Brian Elliott.