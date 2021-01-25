LeBron scores 46, Lakers beat Cavs to stay perfect on road TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 10:54 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James went on tear in the fourth quarter on his former home court, scoring 23 of his 46 points to keep the Los Angeles Lakers unbeaten on the road with a 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.
Anthony Davis added 17 points as the defending NBA champions improved to 10-0 away from home. The win for Los Angeles came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash.