Layup by Sahvir Wheeler lifts Georgia over SMU in double OT

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler drove for a game-winning layup with 2 seconds to play to lift Georgia over SMU 87-85 Friday night.

Wheeler made a similar layup at the end of the first overtime.

Rayshaun Hammonds led Georgia (7-3) with 21 points. Anthony Edwards added 16 points and Tyree Crump 12.

Isiaha Mike led SMU (8-2) with 25 points. Tyson Jolly scored 19, and Feron Hunt 17.

Jolly, a 78% free throw shooter entering the game, missed 5 of 9 free throws, and they seemed to all be important. The last opportunity came with 1:23 to go in the second overtime, when he missed a free throw on a bonus.

Jolly later missed a 3-pointer that allowed Georgia to play for the last shot. Coach Tom Crean spread the floor and let Wheeler drive for the game winner.

SMU twice was up by three in the first overtime. But when Jolly missed the front end of a one-and-one, it gave Wheeler the opportunity to tie the game 77-all on a layup with 3.7 seconds remaining.

Georgia kept a narrow lead for most of the first half, but a four-point play by the Mustangs’ Feron Hunt sparked an 8-0 run that put SMU ahead 26-21 late in the half.

The Bulldogs closed the half with some momentum, however, when senior Jordan Harris slammed in a miss at the buzzer. Playing for the first time this year after a nine-game suspension, Harris scored the last four points of the half for Georgia to close within 28-25. Both teams shot poorly in the first half. SMU missed 13 of 14 3-point attempts. Georgia was little better, missing 10 of 13 long-range attempts.

Whatever lid was on the basket in the first half was removed as the second half started, with both teams heating up from long range. Well for SMU, at least Mike warmed up, hitting a pair of 3s. But Georgia hit four triples to creep ahead 45-44 with 11:55 to play. The Bulldogs took the lead on a layup by Donnell Gresham on a wild exchange that saw both teams miss contested layups as they raced up and down the floor.

It was a short-lived lead as Mike hit another trey for the Mustangs. After a scoreless first half, Mike was a one-man wrecking crew for SMU, scoring 16 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half, boosting the Mustangs to a 56-52 lead. The last two points came on a spectacular alley-oop slam on a breakaway.

Georgia surged back ahead, ignited by a Harris steal and slam, taking a 62-58 lead with 3:59 to play.

SMU retook the lead at 68-67 on a layup by Kendric Davis with 1:58 to play. Georgia’s Hammonds hit one of two free throws with 1:34 remaining to tie the score, setting up the overtime.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: It was a tough loss for a team with no seniors this season. The Mustangs played the third of four nonconference road games this season.

Georgia: The Bulldogs entered the game ranked 12th in the nation in scoring, averaging 83.1 points per game. Their 25 first-half points tied a season low.

UP NEXT

SMU hosts Georgia State on Monday.

Georgia hosts Georgia Southern on Monday.