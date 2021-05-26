Lawrence says Tebow is "a guy you want to be around" ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 10:59 a.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
FILE - Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted in the Ring of Honor at Florida Field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Gainesville, Fla., in this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo. Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday, May 10, 2021.
3 of3
Trevor Lawrence is excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tebow last week, giving the former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback an opportunity to revive his pro career as a tight end catching passes from their rookie No. 1 overall pick.