Law wrestlers top Farmington

Jonathan Law defeated Farmington 39-36 and lost to Northwestern 42-30 and host Canton 45-30 on Saturday.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen are 10-8 on the season.

Northwestern

285: Sabo (L) Pin Bunch 3:25, 106: Wright (NW) Pin McCourt 2:54, 113: Sander (NW) Pin Meyers 1:36, 120: Langer (NW) FFT, 126: Benedetti (L) Pin Logan 2:10, 132: Schwartz (NW) FFT, 138: Folino (NW) Dec Delorio 7-1, 145: Sawden (NW) Dec Malin 11-4, 152: Aidan (NW) Pin Hagerty :40, 160: Domanatay (L) Pin Frost 1:40, 170: Rosado (L) Pin Bailey :31, 182: Schulte (L) FFT, 195: Iamikalyte (NW) In Default, Mcenery 220: Kobathia (NW) Dec Bergami 8-5

Canton

113: No Match, 120: Meyers (L) FFT, 126: Webb (C) Pin Benedetti 5:26, 132: Noah (C) FFT, 138: Delorio (L) Pion Fredenburg 1:26, 145: Malin (L) Pin Gotlieb 1:50, 152: Mortimer (C) Pin Hagerty 3:00, 160: Viega (C) Pin Domanatay 1:50, 170: Killduff (C) Dec Rosado 9-1, 182: Clemen (C) Pin Iafalldano 1:10, 195: Denin (C) Pin Schulte 5: 11, 220: Bergami (L) FFT, 285: Sabo (L) FFT, 106: Titas (C) Pin McCourt 2:45

Farmington

120: Gualsha (F) Pin Meyers :40, 126: Benedetti (L) Dec Culcassalles 12-11, 132: Smith (F) FFT, 138: Delorio (L) Pin Choi 3:17, 145: Malin (L) Pin Wilcos :46, 152: Miano (F) Pin Hagerty :42, 160: Glaytadano Pin Domanatay :09, 170: Rosado (L) Pin Hurley 5:10, 182: Palmer (F) Pin Iaffaldano :45, 195: Schulte (L) FFT, 220: Bergami (L) FFT, 285: Cassarine (F) Def Sabo Injury Default, 106: McCourt (L) FFT