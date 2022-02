Jonathan Law’s wrestling team improved to 8-7 overall and 4-0 in the SCC B Division after coach Matt Schoonmaker’s Lawmen defeated Conard and Wethersfield. They lost to Platt of Meriden.

Gary Schulte (170 pounds), Kian McEnerney (195), Dylan Benedetti (132), Will Smith (145) and Luke Iaffaldano (152) won by fall in the 42-33 victory over 7-10 Conard. Luciano Mazzella (182), Zach Sulkis (heavyweight) and Alex Ciarlegio (126) were awarded forfeits.