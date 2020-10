Law volleyball sweeps Lauralton

Law’s girls’ volleyball team won a 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-12) decision from Lauralton Hall on Thursday.

Elma Radoncic was 13-for-13 serving for coach Stacy Loch.

Alexis Neider had 11 kills, Molly Murray 9 assists, Laura Ellison 4 digs, Maddie Lula 8 kills and 2 digs and Radoncic added 3 aces.