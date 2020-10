Law volleyball defeats Branford

Jonathan Law defeated Branford 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-12) in a girls’ volleyball match on Tuesday.

Leading the way for coach Stacy Loch were Alexis Neider (9 aces, 9 kills), Maddie Lula (10 kills), Elma Radoncic (7 kills) and Avery Fitzgerald (6 kills).