Jonathan Law defeated East Haven 42-7 at Lawmen Stadium last week to move to 3-2 at the halfway mark of the season.

John Neider completed 7 of 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback ran the ball five times for 109 yards and two scores.

“It is difficult to defend when we spread the offense out because John can run well,” Law coach Chris Haley said. “The more time he gets running the offense, the more lanes open up for him to carry the ball.”

Neider is averaging 263 yards per game (158 yards through the air, 105 on the ground). He has thrown for 9 touchdowns with two interceptions and ran for 11 scores. Four times Neider has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game.

Louis Sabo, Kyle Chy, Devin Calvin, Joey Rogers and Evan Nash man the offensive line. Rogers is the only senior.

Lucas Pincus-Coyle, who ran for 87 yards and touchdown against East Haven, is the second leading runner (34/258). Dimitri Barnes had four carries for 42 yards vs the Easties.

“When we get the ball out to the edges, that frees up space for John to scramble or take it on designed runs. Lucas Pincus-Coyle takes the inside backer out of the equation and John goes free,” Haley said. “When you are out there trying to cover Sam Costantini, Matt Hagerty, Amadeus (Betancourt) and Anthony (Andriolas) there aren’t many defenders left for John,” Haley said.

Costantini leads the receiving corps with 16 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown. Hagerty has 8 catches for 167 yards and three scores. Pincus Coyle (7/71/TD), Betancourt (5.89/TD) and Andriolis (4/102/2TD) provide Neider with multiple options.

Jesse Viens was 6 for 6 on conversion kicks.

Solomon Mercado returned an interception for a touchdown.

Haley said: “Solomon’s pick six was great. Cam Upchurch a freshman, made his first start against East Haven at corner and had an interception. That makes it three frosh starting varsity. Mike Merchant is at free safety and Evan Nash at center.”

Haley was a tough marker when asked to give his charges a mid-season report card.

“I think we were underwhelming against Stratford and Brookfield,” he said. “The overall progress, the competitiveness of the program, I’d grade differently. We were down 27-0 to Brookfield and came back to lose by a touchdown (34-26). Everyone and their brother told me some teams would have packed it in. We chipped away and scored 27 in the second half. In those areas, I give good marks,”

Haley sees a merry-go-round of scores throughout the state.

“This season, with a year off, the results in games are all over the place. This team beats this team then loses the next week to a team that previous scores indicate they wouldn’t,” he said.

“Kid-wise we are getting everything we could have asked for in year one. I was told sometimes you just have got to tip your hat to the other guy after a loss. At end of day, if the guys play hard, that is all the people in the Devon village can ask for. I’m not huge on moral victories but we are headed in the right direction.”

Post-game visit

“East Haven had a handful of starters out, the second time they’ve lost a huge chuck of their team to quarantine,” Haley said of speaking with the Yellow Jackets after the game. “They only had 18 kids including freshman. It was a great performance by coach Scott Benoit’s team to gut it out and play. Hopefully they will get their guys back. The score looks like an amazing performance, but more so hats off to East Haven for buckling their chin straps and coming here to play.”

Law will visit RHAM (3-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

