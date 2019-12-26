https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Law-tops-Branford-14933424.php
Law tops Branford
Jonathan Law’s girls’ basketball team defeated Branford, 54-34, on Thursday.
Law 10 17 7 20 — 54
Branford 7 8 11 8 — 34
LAW
Katie Konareski 2 2-2 6, Shelby Green 4 5-10 13, Maddie Lula 5 1-2 12, Liv Kowalski 3 1-2 9. JIll Hall 3 4-5 10, Sarah Paulus 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 1-2 1, Mia Powers 1 1-2 3
Totals: 18 14-25 54
BRANFORD
Lilly Moore-Markey 1 0-0 2, Mikayla Brown 1 0-0 2, Brianna Shaw 1 0-2 2, Izzy Mannley 1 0-0 3 Karly King 7 4-6 19, Allie Bietz 2 0-0 6
Totals: 11 4-8 34
