Jonathan Law finished 8th at Southern Connecticut Conference girls’ swimming championship Wednesday at the Hutchinson Natatorium on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University.

Amity scored 1,114 points to take first place. Cheshire was second with 1,099.50 and Lauralton Hall third with 817.

MaKenna Sharpe won the diving competition with a score of 402.60. Senior classmate Emma Nelly took fifth with 315.35 points.

Emma Savoie placed fourth when the senior quad-captain swam a 1:01.21 in the 100-backstroke for coach Rob Rosner. She took seventh in the 100-butterfly (1:00.27).

Savoie, junior Katie Cervas, Alexa Darak and Moira Staples finished 10th in the 200-medley relay in 2:01.86.

Moira Staples, Aislinn Burns, Macie Rascoll and Gianna Gagliardi took 11th in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.21.

Emma Savoie, Ella Franzman, Natalia Gagliardi and Alexa Darak were 10th in the 500-freestyle (3:57.42), five seconds under seed time.

In diving, junior Olivia Coddington was 13th and freshman Paige Kantor 15th.

Natalia Gagliardi finished 20th when the freshman swam a 59.68 in the 100-freestyle. She was 22nd in 27.09 in the 50-freestyle.

Darak, a senior quad-captain, was 23rd in the 200 IM (2:30.86) and 26th in the 100-butterfly (1:08.28).

Rascoll, a junior, placed 23rd in the 200-freestyle (2:13.07) and 24th in the 500-freestyle (6:02.24).

Staples, a senior quad-captain was 29th in the 50-freestyle (27.82).

Burns, a junior, placed 28th in the 200-freestyle (2:16.60).

Franzman, a freshman, was 30th in the 200 IM (2:35.57).

Sophomore Christina Ayala took 32nd in the 200-freestyle in 2:18.65.