Law swim and dive team tops Guilford

Jonathan Law’s girls’ swim and dive team defeated Guilford, 90-83, on Friday.

Coach Molly Anderson’s Lady Lawmen won all but two events.

200 medley relay: (Law) Brooke Nabors, Hennessey Shane, Alexa Darak, Emma Savoie 2:02.59

200 freestyle: Athena Homorodean (Law) 2:05.93

200 individual medley: Emma Savoie (Law) 2:23.07

50 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 26.33

Diving: Makenna Sharpe (Law) 198.55

100 butterfly: Alexa Darak (Law) 1:06.90

100 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 57.76

500 freestyle: Emma Savoie (Law) 5:36.31

200 freestyle relay: (Guilford) Mia Amasino, Haley Moriarity, Julia Earle, Rylan Jacobson 1:58.71

100 backstroke: Grace Young (Guilford) 1:12.35

100 breaststroke: Alexandra Mayo (Guilford) 1:16.97

400 Freestyle Relay: (Guilford) Alyssa Simione, Grace Young, Brynn Leslie, Alexandra Mayo 4:04.52