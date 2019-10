Law swim and dive team defeats Sheehan

Jonathan Law captured its girls’ swim and dive meet with Sheehan, 99-82.

200 medley relay: (Law) Brooke Nabors, Hennessey Shane, Emma Savoie, Lily Baldieri 2:03.33

200 freestyle: Athena Homorodean (Law) 2:07.16

200 individual medley: Katherine Webb (Sheehan) 2:26.28

50 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 26.70

Diving: Makenna Sharpe (Law) 190.60

100 butterfly: Emma Savoie (Law)1:03.61

100 freestyle: Lily Baldieri (Law) 58.04

500 freestyle: Athena Homorodean (Law) 5:42.88

200 freestyle relay: (Law) Hennessey Shane, Hannah Rascoll, Alexa Darak, Athena Homorodean 1:52.61

100 backstroke: Brooke Nabors (Law) 1:09.29

100 breaststroke: Katherine Webb (Sheehan) 1:15.80

400 Freestyle Relay: (Sheehan) Megan Lally, Rylee Sweet, Lili Nagy-Leranth, Leila Sofiane 4:18.74