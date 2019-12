Law sweeps all-around, topples Hamden gymnasts

Jonathan Law defeated Hamden, 123.85-102.45, to open its girls’ gymnastic season on Friday.

Coach Pat Simon’s Lady Lawmen swept the all-around with Emma Nelly 31.85, Catherine Burns 31.6 and Mackenzie Powers 30.0.

Vault

Emma Nelly (L) 8.45; 2. Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.3; 3 (tie): Kylee Troy (L) & Catherine Burns (L) 8.1

Bars

Emma Nelly (L) 7.4; 2. Lexi Sangiovanni (H) 6.9; 3. Catherine Burns (L) 6.7

Beam

Catherine Burns (L) 8.2; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 7.8; 3. Mackenzie Powers (L) 7.6

Floor

Catherine Burns (L) 8.6; 2. Makenna Sharpe (L) 8.5; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 8.2