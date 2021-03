Jonathan Law defeated Daniel Hand 135.7-131.85 in an SCC virtual girls’ gymnastics meet.

Catherine Burns (35.2) Emma Nelly (33.95) and Natalie Morrell (33.85) swept all-around as coach Pat Simon’s team improved to 4-0.

Burns was first on vault (8.9) and bars (8.5) and tied Morrell for first on beam (9.1)

Hand’s Morgan McMahon won floor (9.05).

Vault

1. Catherine Burns (L) 8.9; 2. Paige Dean (H) 8.8; 3. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Morgan McMahon (H) 8.5

Bars

1. Catherine Burns (L) 8.5; 2. Natalie Morrell (L) 8.4; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 7.7

Beam

1. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Natalie Morrell (L) 9.1; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 9.0; 3. Hadley Reiss (H) 8.65

Floor

1. Morgan McMahon (H) 9.05; 2. Hadley Reiss (H) 8.9; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 8.75

All Around

1. Catherine Burns (L) 35.2; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 33.95; 3. Natalie Morrell (L) 33.85