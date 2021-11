Jonathan Law split two matches in the SCC girls’ volleyball playoffs.

Seeded 7th, Law defeated No. 10 Lyman Hall 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 28-26) in the first round.

Grace Kantor had 24 assists with three aces for coach Stacy Loch. Avery Fitzgerald led at the net with 12 kills and four blocks. Paige Jolley made 12 digs.

No. 2 Amity won a 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21) decision in the quarterfinals.

Jolley had 17 digs, Fitzgerald 16 kills and three blocks, and Kantor 22 assists and six digs.

Amity will play No. 6 Mercy, and No. 1 Cheshire meets No. 5 Daniel Hand in the semifinals on Thursday.

West Haven will host the title match Saturday at 6.