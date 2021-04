Jonathan Law took a 7-0 lead on host Foran in the second inning and tacked on runs on its way to a 13-5 season-opening victory after the Danielle Kemp Memorial Softball Field was dedicated on Saturday.

Law had 13 hits and scored multiple runs in five innings for coach Melane Blude.

“You don’t know what to expect with a majority of underclassmen playing. Our bats never came alive in our scrimmages. We focused on that in practice and the girls came out fighting and never looked back today,” Blude said.

Law’s Courtney Hanson had four hits, including two doubles, drove in three runs, scored a pair. The junior third baseman had three assists and a pair of putouts. She started a rally-stalling double play in the sixth.

“Courtney has our DH as a freshman,” Blude said. “She batted behind our leadoff hitter (Cali Jolley), who drew a lot of intentional walks. Courtney came up big then and today. She is a gamer. She plays middle infield in summer ball, but we needed a third baseman and she is picking it up quick.”

Law’s Maddie Lula’s two-run double highlighted a three-run first.

Grace Kantor tripled home two runs in a four-run second inning rally to make it 7-0.

Foran’s Lauren Stroffolino doubled home Chloe Nittoly to get coach Julie Johnson’s Lions on the board in the home third.

“I have a young team,” Johnson said. “It took them couple of innings to stop being overwhelmed. There are many things we will clean up. We didn’t give up. Law did a good job coming out hitting the ball.”

Law’s Ashley Borecki made her first varsity-at bat a meaningful when the freshman singled in two runs in the fourth.

Foran co-captain Jenna Cichowski got those two runs back in the home fourth with a two-out single to center.

Law’s Sarah Paulus doubled off the fence in left for one run and Paige Jolley singled in another run in the fifth.

Foran’s Kendall LaMorte was robbed on a hit, but drove in a run, when Hanson picked up her ripped grounder and started a 5—5-3 double play in the sixth.

Nittoly singled in the seventh to make it 13-5 but Paige Jolley threw out a runner at third before Lula lunged high to her right to take a hit away from Stroffolino.

Freshman Talia Salanto was the winning pitcher and struck out four.

Nittoly, a sophomore, struck out seven and stranded 11 runners.

Foran junior Sarah Connolly showed good range in right field and sophomore Hailey Oliver was a standout at third.

