Law seniors led program

Jonathan Law coach Chris Haley took his time after giving his players a season-ending speech to spend a moment with as many as possible following the Lawmen’s 31-7 loss to Foran High on Thanksgiving.

“Grit is absolutely the word to use. It is very prevalent with this group,” he said after Law completed a 2-8 season. “They improve with adversity. I’m incredibly proud of them. Any senior class leaves a mark on a program. This senior class has done a lot to change the conversation about Law. They had consecutive winning seasons and took us to our first playoff berth.”

The Lawmen were done in by the Foran defense, a few penalties erasing good gains, and a couple of turnovers in their finale.

Mike Becker completed 11 of 19 passes for 118 yards behind the offensive line of Anthony DiFederico, Erik Borgerman, Sam Bergami, Vaughn Weston and Chris Lill. He ran for 10 yards on eight carries.

Zach Merchant caught a pair of passes for 39 yards, including a 20-yard reception that was good for a touchdown.

Mike Becker puts his head down to get the extra yard for Law. Foran high defeated Jonathan Law, 31-7, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, at Jonathan Law

Curtis Muphy had three catches for 25 yards. He ran for 35 yards on 11 carries.

Rayshon Jacobs (17 yards), Brian Felag (8 yards) and John Neider (29 yards) each caught two passes.

Foran (5-5) now leads the rivalry 23-22-2.

Down 7-0 after Foran scored on the game’s first possession, and after the Lions recovered a Law fumble, Zach Passaro, Becker, Merchant, Spencer Hannon and Dillon White helped force a John Franco Menta 35-yard field goal.

Law gave the ball back at its 40-yard line when Spencer Deer’s 20-yard run was 5 yards short of a first down. White’s tackle dislodged the ball three plays later and Passaro recovered at the 29. Law got the ball to midfield before Deer’s punt pinned the Lions deep on its territory. Hannon, Weston and Merchant made stops to force a punt. Andrew Janik outkicked the returners and the 70-yard boot set Law back to its 6. A Law fumble was recovered by the Lions’ Erik Johnson at the 7. ATD run three plays later took the score to 17-0 early in the second quarter.

It was 24-0 when Felag caught a pass and made a fine move around a defender for a first down at the Foran 36. The Lions held, and after an exchange of punts, Jacobs went 14 yards with a center screen pass and Neider was stopped after his 25-yard run-and-catch as the half came to an end.

Foran went up 31-0 to begin the third quarter.

Law answered with a 64-yard scoring drive. Murphy and Becker alternated carries to get the ball to the Foran 39. Merchant caught a 19-yard pass over the middle before Becker rolled left and found his senior classmate in the end zone for a 20-yard TD. Hannon made the conversion and it was 31-7.

Foran kept the ball away from Law as much as possible the rest of the game.

By the Numbers

Zach Passaro recovered a fumble...Spencer Hannon and Mike Becker each were in on 10 tackles...Zach Merchant and Dillon White had 8 tackles a piece...Anthony DiFederico made 7 tackles...Louis Sabo, Passaro, Vaughn Weston, Brian Felag had five tackles.

Award Winners

Zach Merchant received the Robert Taylor Memorial Sportsmanship Award; Curtis Muphy the Lawmen Alumni Award; Waller Stebbins the Andrew Cretella Memorial Lawmen Unsung Hero Award; Anthony DiFederico the Ray Bloxsom Milford High Remembrance Outstanding Lineman Award; Louis Sabo the Joe Beler Jr. Memorial Defensive Player of the Game; and Mike Becker the Teddy Paul Kostopolous Memorial MVP Award.