Law’s versatilty, strong defense right of spring

Law softball coach Melanie Blude doesn’t try to fit a square peg into a round hole. Now in her 17th active season, Blude plugs players into positions that best suit the individual and team.
“They may come to us playing a certain position, but they are athletes. We look to develop them to play positions that we need. We’ve been lucky to have versatile players,” said Blude, who comes into the year with 193 wins. “We graduated shortstop Maddie Lula (now at Mercy College). We do have Talia Salanto, a sophomore who pitched last year, and Mady Bull, a freshman pitcher that can both play shortstop. Now one can be in the circle and the other at shortstop.”