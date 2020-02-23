Law’s relay third at State Open

Jonathan Law’s Keyshon Giles, Naheim Washington, Chris Wootton and Rayshon Jacobs (1:33.13) were third in the 4x200 relay at the State Open Boys Indoor Track Championships held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Jacobs was 6th in the 300-meter dash (36.27).

Bloomfield won the team title, followed by Bristol Central, Wilbur Cross and Glastonbury.