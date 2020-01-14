Law’s indoor track breaks records at Yale Classic

Jonathan Law’s girls’ 4x800 relay team broke the school record at the 38th Yale Interscholastic Track Classic in the Cox Cage over the weekend.

Eira Rodriguez, Alexis Voytek, Emma Savoie and Hannah Rascoll’s mark of 10:35.21 was only one of the barriers crossed by coach Joe Beler’s squads.

The boys 4x200 relay of Keyshon Giles, Naheim Washington, Chris Wootton and Rayshon Jacobs set a new school record with a time of 1:34.31.

Jacobs broke the school record in the 300-meter run with a time of 36.01.

Matt Lacadie took 6th place overall in the 55 high hurdles (8.03).

Jon Contaxis tied his own school record with a high jump of 6-0.

The girls’ Brooke Dillman, Nia Mayo, Elly Van Wavering and Sydney Simpson ran a personal best of 1:54.27 in the 4x200.

Andriana Bruno broke the school record in the 55 high hurdles with a time of 9.68.

Brooke Dillman (55-meter run), Sydney Simpson (55-meter run), Nia Mayo (55-meter run), Andriana Bruno (55HH and long jump), Victoria Kowalski (55 high hurdles), Hannah Rascoll (1000-meter run) and Alexis Voytek (1000-meter run) all qualified for states.

Eira Rodriguez, Alexis Voytek, Emma Savoie and Hannah Rascoll’s mark of 10:35.21 was good for a new Jonathan Law record. Eira Rodriguez, Alexis Voytek, Emma Savoie and Hannah Rascoll’s mark of 10:35.21 was good for a new Jonathan Law record. Photo: Contributed Photo / Jonathan Law Athletics Photo: Contributed Photo / Jonathan Law Athletics Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Law’s indoor track breaks records at Yale Classic 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Law earlier competed at the SCSU James Barber Invitational.

Rayshon Jacobs won the 55-meter run in 6.61 and was anchor on the winning 4x200 team with Keyshon Giles, Shane Pritchard and Sakye Mercado.

Among the state qualifiers for the boys team are Rayshon Jacobs (55-meter run, 300-meter run, long jump), Matt Lacadie (55 high hurdles, long jump), Chris Wootton (300- 600- and 1000-meter run), Naheim Washington (55 and 300-meter run), Keyshon Giles (55 and 300-meter run), Mike Loschiavo (1000 and 1600-meter run), Ethan Harrigan (300-meter run), Jackson Warters (55 high hurdles), Anthony DiFederico (shot put), Shane Pritchard (55-meter run) and Jonathan Contaxis (high jump).