Bill Bloxsom / Hearst Connecticut Media

Jonathan Law’s Natalie Morrell earned her spot among the best gymnasts when the elite from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut competed at the 26th annual New England Girls Gymnastics Championship held at Fairfield Warde.

Morrell, a sophomore, had scored 8.75 on uneven bars and 8.275 on balance beam to help Law place third in Class S. She bettered both on Saturday. Morrell said beforehand that she favored bars. She scored an 8.8.