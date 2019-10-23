Law’s Michael Loschiavo leads strong showing at Invitational

The Jonathan Law boys' cross country team completed its regular season with a first-place finish in the Platt Tech Invitational at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday.

Coach Charlie Phillips’ Lawmen scored 38 points to defeat Fairfield Prep, which came in second with 99 points.

Individually, Law placed its top five runners in in the top 16.

Michael Loschiavo once again received a first-place trophy with his time of 17:46. Liam Fedigan had another strong run to finish second in 18:22.

Amir Elhelw ran a season-best 19:30 and finished eighth.

In 11th place was Mayur Somalinga at 19:47.

Charles Wang ran 20:08 to round out the top five for Law.

Platt Tech finished third overall and was led by Jagger Art's 18:51 fifth-place finish.

Foran's top runner was Josh Cummins, who ran 20:10 for 17th place.

Next up is the state championships at Wickham Park.