Louis Sabo’s chance to place at the Class M championship was there for the taking for Jonathan Law’s junior heavyweight.

It shouldn’t have been.

After missing most of the regular season to get his weight down to the required 285 pounds after a stellar football season, Law coach Matt Schoonmaker scrambled to find Sabo enough matches to get him in wrestling shape for states.

“Louis missed out on winning 16 to 17 matches as a sophomore,” Schoonmaker said of the COVID missed 2021 season. “We got him six the last few weeks and he went 5-1.”

He was seeded 15th out of 16.

Matched up with New London’s No. 5 seeded Demarcus Green in the consolation Round of 8, Sabo traded takedowns for a 5-2 lead then pinned in 3:24 to put himself one win away from the medal round.

Thirty-nine seconds later Sabo was in the final four. That was the time it took for Sabo to pin Suffield’s Caleb Smith and move to the consolation semifinals and guarantee himself a spot in the State Open.

Sabo dropped a 5-2 decision to No. 2 seed Jaycee Diaz from E.O. Smith then defeated No. 4 seed Tim Breault from Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech to earn fifth.

“Louis getting to the State Open was all about him,” Schoonmaker said. “He is a good athlete and does well on his feet.”

Law’s Tim Firla (132 pounds), Will Luxeder (138 pounds), William Smith (145 pounds) and Gary Schulte (170 pounds) each earned a victory at states.

The top six placers in each weight class at all four meets will compete for State Open titles on Friday and Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354