Law’s Fedigan wins cross country quad meet

Jonathan Law’s Liam Fedigan placed first when coach Charlie Phillips’ boys’ cross country team took on West Haven (3-0), Platt Tech (1-3) and East Haven (0-4) on Friday.

Fedigan’s time of 17:33 bested the field, as Law went 3-1 with a 25-30 loss to West Haven the only blemish.

Amir Elhelw (19:11) was third behind the Westies’ Allen Aldrich (19:09).

Luke Pleimann (320:32) was eighth and Jack Alberti (20:41) was 10th.

1. Liam Fedigan (Law) 17:33; 2. Allen Aldrich (WH) 19:09; 3. Amir Elhelw (Law) 19:11; 4. Jarys Weber (WH) 20:12; 5. Alex Porter (WH) 20:21; 6 William Schmithe (PT) 20:30; 7. Justin Rodriquez (WH) 20:32; 8. Luke Pleimann (Law) 20:32; 9. Raymond Pagan (WH) 20:34; 10. Jack Aliberti (Law) 20:41.