Emma Nelly scored her 1,000 team point when Law 128.2 defeated Oxford 124.2 and Foran 115.0.

Nelly won all-around 33.15. The senior placed first on vault 8.65 and floor exercise 8.5.

Foran’s Ginger Schmidt was best on balance beam 8.9 and placed third all-around 31.65. She was third in floor exercise 8.3.

Law’s Natalie Morrell was first on bars 8.6. She placed third on beam 8.45

Oxford’s Anna Gramlich was second all-around 32.85.

Foran’s Riley Grunow tied Gramlich for second on vault 8.35.

Law’s Lexi Borecki was third on bars 7.7.