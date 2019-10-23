Law’s Athena Homorodean and Emma Savoie capture pair of firsts

Jonathan Law’s girls swim and dive team defeated Lyman Hall, 92-89, on Tuesday.

Athena Homorodean and Emma Savoie each captured a pair of firsts for coach Molly Anderson’s Lady Lawmen.

Homorodean won the 200-freestyle (2:05.58) and the 500-freestyle (5:43.86).

Savoie took first in the 200-individual medley (2:21.25) and the 100-butterfly (1:04.39).

Makenna Sharpe placed first in diving.

Brooke Nabors won the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:11.02.

Moira Staples, Homorodean, Hannah Rascoll and Lily Baldieri took first in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:49.45.