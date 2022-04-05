Law returnees have opportunity to make their mark

Law baseball coach Greg Simler is taking a glass half full take on the 2022 season.
“We had a lot of guys graduate last year. We have guys back that played key roles, and this is their chance to break out,” Simler said. “I’m confident in our pitching and our defense. We’re working on our offense and starting to hit the ball better, making good solid contact. We have a lot of guys that run well. We put a lineup out there that is pretty, fast. We are going to try and maximize putting the ball in play and use our speed to get around the bases.”