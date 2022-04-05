Law returnees have opportunity to make their mark

Law baseball coach Greg Simler is taking a glass half full take on the 2022 season.

“We had a lot of guys graduate last year. We have guys back that played key roles, and this is their chance to break out,” Simler said. “I’m confident in our pitching and our defense. We’re working on our offense and starting to hit the ball better, making good solid contact. We have a lot of guys that run well. We put a lineup out there that is pretty, fast. We are going to try and maximize putting the ball in play and use our speed to get around the bases.”

Simler, in his 12th season, likes his team’s makeup.

“Each year you look at your team and there is always that common characteristics that we see in our Law baseball players,” he said. “The guys understand the teams that came before them. This group prides itself on carrying on those traditions.”

Jayden Wywoda, Mike Cosmas and Kian McEnerney are team captains

“Jayden is our No. 1 starter and is going to Holy Cross,” Simler said of his 6-3 righthander. “He is ready to go. He’s gotten stronger. He relies a lot on a crisp fastball that he can spot anywhere on the plate. He throws a good curveball-slider combination always around the plate as well. It’s nice to have guys who will throw strikes.”

Law, 7-11 a year ago, has depth on the mound.

Simler said: “Mike Cosmas threw a lot of innings for us last year. Mike commands the strike zone well. He has a good fastball and a really, good breaking ball. Hunter Hoxie, now a sophomore, had significant innings for us as a ninth grader. Hunter is a lefthander who throws strikes. He gets a lot of movement on the ball. Nolan McKenna-Hansen is a righty who helped last year. Sophomore Declan Wywoda and junior lefty Aidan Ryan will be getting their first varsity innings. We have six or seven guys we are counting on to make significant contributions.

“Cody Dineson is a senior and backing him up at catcher is Bobby Black. We can see Cody playing some outfield for us on days he rotates out of the catching position.”

Cole Pleimann will anchor the infield at shortstop, where he started as a sophomore. At first base will be McKenna-Hansen, Cosmas and Wywoda.

“They swing good bats, so we want them to stay in the lineup on days that they are not pitching,” Simler said. “Declan Wywoda, Brendan Buchner and Jack Aliberti can share duties at second base. Kian McEnerney is our third baseman. Declan is versatile and can help at third.”

Law has flexibility in the outfield.

“We return John Neider, a junior, to center field. We have a freshman right fielder with Michael Merchant. We’re looking in left field to Hunter Hoxie and Aidan Ryan. Jeanero King and a sophomore Brian Goglia can also help us in the outfield. We have good options. DH will be someone not pitching who needs to stay in the lineup with their bat and rest their arm.”

