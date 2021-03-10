Law putting wins together, coach points to cohesive play

MILFORD - Jonathan Law coach Jamie Anderson has guided his Lawmen to six wins in its last seven games. The most impressive SCC Division I victory came with a 46-43 decision over then No. 4 ranked Notre Dame-West Haven on Friday.
“Boxing out, not giving up second shots, everyone helping out on defense and playing a smart offense,” was how Anderson described the win. “I don’t know the last time someone held Notre Dame was held under 50 points. Our kids played tremendous defense. They were so mentally tough it was great to watch.”