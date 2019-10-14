Law posts best times at Wickham Invitational

The Lawmen recorded 11 best times when coach Charlie Phillips’ squad competed in the Wickham Park Invitational, the site of the state championships last Saturday.

“They came away with those best times on the toughest course they have run,” Phillips said. “We were led once again by Michael Loschiavo, who ran a career- best time for a true 5K in 17:32, which earned him a 17th place trophy out of 382 runners.

“Freshman Liam Fedigan also ran his best time and received a medal for his 18:22 time. He was followed by Amir Elhelw's 19:35 and the quartet of Charles Wang, freshman Jack Aliberti, Mayur Somalinga and Luke Pleimann. They all ran in the 20-minute range.

“Travis Zeidler, Will Chiero, Hunter Fonck, Justin Lazar, Jacob Ciolkosz, Noah Feher, Chris Ramos and Nick Shugrue all ran their best tmes.”