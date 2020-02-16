https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Law-places-four-at-SCC-jayvee-wrestling-tourney-15060874.php
Law places four at SCC jayvee wrestling tourney
Jonathan Law placed four wrestlers at the Southern Connecticut Conference Junior Varsity Tournament at Mercy High in Middletown on Friday.
Gary Schulte placed first in the 182-pound weight class for the Lawmen.
Taking thirds were Colin Meyers (113 pounds) and Matthew Hagerty (145 pounds).
Kyle Chy was fourth at 160 pounds.
