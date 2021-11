Jonathan Law running back Lucas Pincus-Doyle was described as a prototypical program player by football coach Chris Haley.

A senior tri-captain, he ran the ball for 160 yards and two touchdowns when Law defeated Bethel 48-19 in a CT Football Alliance game at Lawmen Stadium. Pincus-Doyle added 71 yards receiving with a score.

It was the third straight victory for Law, which will take a 5-2 record into its bye week.

“Lucas had a really good night for us,” Haley said. “For the offense it was closest thing to a complete night. It was very efficient. So far so good.”

A John Neider to Michael Neider junior brother-to-sophomore brother connection went for a 5-yard touchdown to get Law on the board.

John Neider, who carried the ball eight times for 150 yards, ran 40 yards for a score when Law took a 12-7 after one period. His 72-yard run, and a Jesse Viens’ conversion kick, made it 19-7.

Bethel (1-6) scored on a 20-yard pass play, but the PAT was blocked.

Pincus-Coyle ran it in from two yards out, and caught the conversion pass from John Neider, as Law took a 26-13 lead into the half.

Pincus-Coyle’s 43-yard pass reception equalized a Bethel run to paydirt, and Viens’ point-after kick put Law on top 33-19 in the third.

John Neider (16 of 22 for 207 yards) tossed a 3-yard pass to San Costantini for his fourth passing touchdown before the quarter ended.

Pincus-Doyle ran 33 yards in the final period. Viens converted each kick.

Cody Dineson and Spencer Hannon had interceptions. had an interception, Tyler Mackowski and Ryan McNellis recovered fumbles.

“We will look to shore up our run defense,” Haley said of preparing to play Hamden on Nov. 12. “We gave up a lot of yards but fortunately not a lot of points against Bethel. We played a lot of bend but don’t break.”

