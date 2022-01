School records fell when Jonathan Law competed at the Wintergreen Invitational and the SCC Boys and Girls Developmental Meets.

Caden Simpson broke her own mark in the 55 high hurdles at 9.18 seconds at the Invitational held Jan. 5 at Southern Connecticut State University.

Sydney Simpson personal-best time of 7.74 seconds in the 55-meter run was good for first.

Demi Carapico placed second in the event and qualified for states.

“Jackson Warters won the boys 55 high hurdles in 8.3 seconds,” Law coach Joe Beler reported. “Berat Genc was second and Oliver Harrigan third. Thomas Bretthauer ran a personal best of 6.84 in the 55-meter run. Dimitri Barnes took second.”

Barnes, Warters, Thomas Bretthauer and Liam Fedigan ran a 3:58.01 to take first in the spring medley relay.

Solomon Mercado shot put of 41-5 feet earned him first.

Kalli Kinsmann was second in the shot put.

Gabe Garnett (second), JT Nelly (third), Aislinn Burns (second) and Emma Savoie (fourth) placed in the long jump.

SCC Meet

Liam Fedigan broke the school record in the 1600-meter run at Floyd Little Athletic Center. His time of 4:43.75 bested Ryan Wasserman’s mark set in 2017.

Thomas Bretthauer time of 36.85 seconds in the 300-meter run was second fastest in school history.

Caden Simpson, Elly Van Waveren, Lauren Davis and Sydney Simpson broke the school mark with a time of 4:47.83 in the 4x400 relay.

Aidan King was a state qualifier in the pole vault (10-0 feet).

Law is next scedueled to compete at the James Barber Invitational at SCSU on Monday.

