Jonathan Law’s record is 5-3. Two of its losses have come against 6-2 Mercy High. The other defeat against 8-2 Daniel Hand.

“I’m really proud of the determination the team shows today playing their fourth game this week,” Law coach Dan Young said after a 52-30 win over Branford closed out the stretch of games caused by a season pause of 16 days. “Mariyah Reid and Shelby Green have been fantastic leaders on both ends of the court.”