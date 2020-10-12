Law loses to Amity in 5 sets

Law’s girls’ volleyball team lost to Amity, 3-2, on Monday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen, after winning the first set 25-23, lost the next two (25-19, 26-24) before winning game four (25-19) to force a decisive fifth set won by Amity 15-8.

Alexis Neider (20 kills, 4 digs, 1 blocks, 4 aces), Maddie Lula (19 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces), Grace Kantor (37 assists) and Avery Fitzgerald (4 blocks) led Law.