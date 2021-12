Jonathan Law is retooling this season.

Coach Jamie Anderson’s Lawmen graduated five seniors from each of its last two classes, squads that combined to post a 25-15 record.

“Those teams were very good,” Anderson said. “We lost 95 percent of our scoring. We have three players, Daniel Maxwell, John Neider and Nolan McKenna-Hansen. That’s it. All the players have bought in, it’s just getting them up to speed.

“Nolan is 6-6, Daniel is 6-2, and John Neider 6-1,” he added. “Nolan has gotten better in every area, Daniel is a good shooter, John is a good athlete on both sides of the floor.”

The backcourt has some inexperience.

“Throwing Cameron Upchurch, a freshman point guard against Wilbur Cross, ranked No. 6 in the state was not ideal, but he can handle it,” Anderson said of Law’s 66-42 loss in its opener. “It is a cliché, but we will be growing every practice and every game. We have guys learning new plays. The kids are focused. I like this group and what they bring every day.

“Anthony Andreolis (senior), Christian Andreolis (junior) are doing well. Aiden Ryan was not a projected varsity guy at the end of last year and is playing varsity. Liam Valvo can stretch it out outside shooting. Brendan Buchner is in the rotation. Jeanero King is in the mix. Maxwell, Neider, Valvo, Buchner, Nolan can hit threes.”

Law will visit Bunnell Monday, Dec. 27, at 7.

Anderson said: “Everyone is chipping in. That is the thing on this team, with our program. We aren’t as deep as we’ve been. Our young guys haven’t had that varsity time. Eight, nine games in, we’ll be where we need to be. Then it will be about keeping kids healthy.”

