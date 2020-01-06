Law indoor track team boasts 32 state qualifiers

After two weeks of the regular season the Law indoor track team if off to a great start.

Overall, 32 athletes have qualified for the state championships for Law, which will be competing at the Yale Invitational on Friday, Jan 10, with the top competition from across the east coast.

The Lawmen recently competed at the SCC Developmental meet for the boys and girls, the SCSU Relay buster and the Hillhouse Holiday Invitational.

“We have a number of athletes qualified for the state championships already,” coach Joe Beler said. “Our 4x200 team of Keyshon Giles, Chris Wootton, Sakye Mercado, Rayshon Giles) were Hillhouse Holiday Invite champs.

“Rayshon Jacobs is becoming one of the top track athletes in the state. He qualified for states in the 55-meter dash (currently first in Class M), the long jump, the 300 (currently second in Class M) and broke the school record in the 300.”

Other Law qualifiers include Naheim Washington in the 4x200 and 55 dash, Chris Wootton in the 600, 4x200, 4x800, Matt Lacadie in the 55 high hurdles (currently first place in Class M) and long jump, Jackson Warters in the 55HH (currently third in Class M), 4x200), Jonathan Contaxis in the high jump, Mike Loschiavo in the 1000, 1600, 4x800 and Liam Fedigan, who broke the school record in the 3200-meter run.

“The girls 4x800 team of Eira Rodriguez, Alexis Voytek, Emma Savoie and Hannah Rascoll broke the school record and is currently the top seed in Class M.” Beler said. “Hannah Rascoll is also the current number five seed in class M in the 1000.

“Brooke Dillman, Nia Mayo, Elly Van Waveren and Sydney Simpson are seeded third in Class M in the 4x200. Andriana Bruno has qualified for states in the 55 high hurdles and the long jump.”