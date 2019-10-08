Law has pieces in place to succeed

Jonathan Law is close to becoming a superior girls’ soccer team.

The problem for coach Alicia Francisco’s Lady Lawmen is that the players haven’t come to that conclusion. Not yet.

Law crossed the midway point of its season with a 4-5 record after it lost a 1-0 decision to a 4-2-2 Amity squad on Monday.

“Since the beginning we’ve tried to impress on the girls that it (success) is out there waiting for them,” Francisco said. “Every week we are working more together as a team.”

Seniors Jillian Hall and Morgan Taylor give Law a seriously talented goaltending tandem.

There is no better two-way defender than Ashley Shaw. A strong-legged junior, Shaw instinctively knows when to take the ball forward and she in unerring in her decisions.

Makayla Mai, Skylar Sosa and Brooke Dillman join Shaw to provide a stout defense.

C.C. Lopes is the key distributor in the midfield. Equally adept at marking and attacking, the senior co-captain (with Hall) makes a difference on every exchange.

Gian Edwards is the X-factor for the Lady Lawmen. A seasoned veteran, Edwards is an offensive force, with the ability to hit forwards Katie Linn and Shelby Green with angled passed. The best part of Edwards’ game is her rocket of a shot from anywhere.

When presented with the ball, Linn makes her next move lightning quick forcing fouls and free-kick opportunities. Green joins the senior Linn up front. A sophomore, Green has taken what she learned starting a year earlier and is a threat along the boundary.

Amanda Regina and Demi Carrapico are a defense’s nightmare in space. Freshmen, they play above their station.

Alexis Voytek, Andriana Bruno and Avery Frank lead a strong corps of reserves.

“We’ve done a good job getting there, but in the 18 we have to get more greedy,” Francisco said.

Amity match

Audrey Marin scored the only goal in Amity’s 1-0 victory, with her tally off a Nicole Grasso pass coming at the 63:58 mark. Jillian Hall got the start for Law in goal and the senior made eight first-half saves. Twice she came off her line to stop threats in the second stanza. She was injured during a collision on one of those dives just after the midway point in the second half. Taylor came on to make two saves and aggressively take on the Amity attackers.

