Law gymnasts top Mercy and Valley Regional

Jonathan Law’s girls gymnastc’s team scored 128.05 to defeat Mercy 124.6 and Valley Regional 113.4 on Friday.

Coach Pat Simon’s team is now 4-1 on the season.

Catherine Burns was second (33.05) and Emma Nelly third (33.00) in all around.

Vault

1. Tie: Catherine Burns (L) & Mia Lawrence (M) 8.8; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.6; 3. Grace Jacaruso (HK) 8.5

Bars

1. Mia Lawrence (M) 8.0; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 7.9; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 7.6

Beam

1. Mia Lawrence (M) 9.1; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.4; 3. Charlene Weaver (M) 8.2

Floor

1. Mia Lawrence (M) 8.9; 2. Makenna Sharpe(L) 8.5; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 8.4

All Around

1. Mia Lawrence (M) 34.4; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 33.05; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 33.0