Skip to main content
Sports

Law gymnasts take top three spots in each event against Hamden

Jonathan Law improved to 2-0 with a virtual 132.75-101.9 girls’ gymnastics win over Hamden on Saturday.

Vault

1. Catherine Burns (L) 8.6; 2. Natalie Morrell (L) 8.35; 3. Tie: Emma Nelly (L) & Bella Romano (H) 8.3

Bars

1. Natalie Morrell (L) 8.8; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.5; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 7.65

Beam

1. Natalie Morrell (L) 9.35; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 9.15; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 7.85

Floor

1. Catherine Burns (L) 8.75; 2. Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.2; 3. MaKenna Sharpe (L) 8.0

All Around

2. Catherine Burns (L) 35.0; 2. Natalie Morrell (L) 33.8; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 31.6

More for you