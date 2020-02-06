Law gymnasts out point Law, 126.2-118.6

Foran met Jonathan Law in gymnastics with the Lady Lawmen winning 126.2-118.6, on Thursday.

Law’s Catherine Burns was first in all-around. Emma Nelly from Law was second and Foran’s Emma Jerue third.

Vault

1. Catherine Burns 8.8 (L)

2. Emma Nelly 8.7 (L)

3. Emma Jerue 8.4 (F)

Bars

1. Catherine Burns 8.2 (L)

2. Emma Nelly 7.8 (L)

3. Emma Jerue 6.7 (F)

Beam

1. Catherine Burns 9.0 (L)

2. Emma Nelly 8.9 (L)

3. Emma Jerue 8.8 (F)

Floor

1. Catherine Burns 8.1 (L)

2. Emma Nelly 7.9 (L)

3. Riley Grunow 7.7 (F)

All Around

1. Catherine Burns 34.1 (L)

2. Emma Nelly 33.3 (L)

3. Emma Jerue 31.5 (F)