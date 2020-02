Law gymnasts defeat Hamden

Recommended Video:

Catherine Burns, Emma Nelly and Makenna Sharpe were tops in all around when coach Pat Simon’s Law gymnastics team improved to 9-3 with a 135.0-116.65 victory over Hamden on Thursday.

Vault

Catherine Burns (L) 9.0; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.8; 3. Makenna Sharpe (L) 8.65

Bars

Catherine Burns (L) 8.45; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.4; 3. Lexi Sangiovanni (H) 8.15

Beam

Emma Nelly (L) 8.8; 2. Catherine Burns (L) 8.7; 3. Makenna Sharpe (L) 8.5

Floor

Catherine Burns (L) 8.85; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 8.8; 3. Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.35

All Around

Catherine Burns (L) 35.0; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 34.8; 3. Makenna Sharpe (L) 32.85