The Jonathan Law golf team finished the SCC season with a record of 9-5-1.

Coach Andrew Koorejian’s Lawmen are seeded 14th for the CIAC Division II tournament on June 6 at Tallwood Country Club in Hebron. This is the 7th straight season that Law has qualified for the postseason event.

“We were a young group overall,” said Koorejian, who is assisted by former Law standout Kevin Maurutis. “Sophomore Jaden Archuleta and junior Dylan Soule are veterans, along with senior Anthony Fino (a four-year player) and two-year starters sophomore Mike Chesson and junior Derek Cascone-Kirkland. They brought necessary experience to the newcomers.”

New players contributing to the season were freshman Peter Savoie and PJ Pacelli, sophomore Patrick Paules-Harrold, freshmen Alexandra Fino, Harry Fisher, Colin Hanle and sophomore Colin Rose.

“Jaden is clearly our most consistent and balanced player,” Koorejian said of Archuleta, who medaled in 8 of the 9 victories. “He is always figuring ways to improve his game, really understands the importance of practice, and is a great team player. We would not achieve any success without him.

“Dylan is an incredible natural player with the ability to shoot some very low scores (team best 38 versus North Haven),” he added. “He averaged 45 and makes the game look easy. Dylan is a role model of golf skill and sportsmanship. He and Jaden have been leading the team in all of our matches.”

Toward the middle season the starting line-up started to firm up.

“We are definitely impressed not only with the improvements in the returning players but just as excited with the new talent that has come to the team,” Koorejian said. “Peter Savoie has started just about every match and has even medaled. He broke 50 after the fourth match and has stayed in the 40s ever since. Best of all, he’s only a freshman.

“Patrick Paules-Harrold really improved the line up later in the season. Patrick just started playing last year and he really started to score toward the end of the season. In competitive golf, consistency is key to success and he is getting that experience now.

“Mike Chesson held the four or five spot. Anthony Fino was also looped in the four space and PJ Pacelli started to see some match time. Overall, this was a great season. All players improved their averages from the 2021 season and the team’s average score lowered by five strokes,” Koorejian said.

“Unlike year’s past, we would usually be graduating many seniors and then have a few developing years with new players. Anthony is a great guy and really helped us show the younger players competitive golf and spirit of competition and sportsmanship. He has a great attitude and all of us will miss him. Our team hopefully remains intact and with younger players maturing and developing their skills along with some new players, next season will bring even further successes.”

Highlights: Dylan Soule scored an eagle in his match against Branford and the Lawmen scored a team low score of 176 in a loss to Division I Shelton (171). They swept Foran. The team’s best ending match came on May 3 vs Sheehan at the Farms Country Club. Law won the match 189-190 as Anthony Fino drained a 15-foot putt to win the match.