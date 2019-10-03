Law girls win Neubauer Cross Country Invitational

WALLINGFORD - The Jonathan Law girls’ cross country team put seven runners in the Top 26 at the nine-team Neubauer Invitational on Wednesday to earn the team championship with 68 points , topping second-place Sacred Heart by five points.

Law was once again led by its junior stars Katie Konareski and Kaylee Brotherton, who took fifth and eighth, respectively. Konareski covered the 5K course in 22 minute, 44 seconds, while Brotherton finished in 23:01.

The overall winner was Sheehan’s Elisabeth Brown in 20:38.

The victory for the Lady Lawmen came thanks to the efforts of sophomores Jenna Wasserman (14th), Allison Gachi (18th) and Lauren Davis (23rd). Fellow sophomore Courtney Hanson and junior Jordyn Konlian took 24th and 26th, to help put space between Law and other teams’ runners.

The time between Law’s No. 1 runner and No. 7 was just two minutes, 42 seconds, which is key to success in cross country invitational and state meets.

“I’m pleased with how the runners understand the team concept of cross country as they work to help each other improve,’’ said coach Linwood Schulte.

Other local top finishers included Lauralton Hall freshman Kelly Jones (7th) and Foran’s Mia Williams (12th) and Haley Ruane (13th).

Law also enjoyed success in the junior varsity race, winning with 27 points as Sarah Paulus, Elizabeth Roos and Lucia Pino took second, third and fourth overall.

Lauralton took fourth as a team and Foran was fifth.