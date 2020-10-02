Law girls win 3 of 4 in cross country meet

Jonathan Law’s girls’ cross country team went 3-1 in its opening meet of the season on Friday.

Jenna Wasserman ran a time of 23:48 to place sixth overall for coach Charlie Phillips’ team.

Kaylee Brotherton (24:13) was eighth, Jordyan Davis (24:31) ninth and Lauren Davis (24:54) 10th.

Sacred Heart Academy was 4-0 in the meet with East Haven (2-2), West Haven (1-3) and Platt Tech (0-4).

1. Julia Cannon SHA 21:29; 2. Emma Kirck SHA 22:31; 3. Haley Spooner SHA 23:16; 4. Karly Martino SHA 23:17; 5. Julianna Espinoza EH 23:24 ; 6 Jenna Wasserman Law 23:48; 7 Meghan Kirck SHA 23:51; 8. Kaylee Brotherton LAW 24:13; 9. Jordyan Davis LAW 24:31; 10. Lauren Davis LAW 24:54.