Law girls top Foran in volleyball

Jonathan Law defeated Foran 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-19) in a girls’ volleyball match on Saturday.

Avery Fitzgerald had 7 kills and 2 blocks. Grace Kantor had 2 aces, 8 assists and 2 digs. Maddie Lula had 1 ace and 7 kills for Law (2-0).

Tori Lanese had 6 kills for Foran (1-1)