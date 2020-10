Law girls tie East Haven in soccer

Shelby Green scored two goals when the Law girls’ soccer team played East Haven to a 2-2 tie on Tuesday.

Fiona Laskaj and Ashley Shaw had assists for coach Alicia Francisco’s team

East Haven scored on a shot from Kate Pycela and an own goal by Law.

Law’s Sabrina Lawless made 9 saves.

Angelina Munoz made 4 saves for East Haven.