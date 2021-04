Unbeaten Jonathan Law used a sweep at singles and a win at No. 3 doubles to defeat West Haven 5-2 in girls’ tennis on Monday.

Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Olivia Vegliante 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (L) def. Riley Sullivan 6-2, 6-3; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Katie Madow 6-3, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Emma Jacobs 6-0, 6-0.