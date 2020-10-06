Law girls swim past Foran

Jonathan Law defeated Foran 97-84 in a girls swimming and diving match on Tuesday.

Law’s Athena Homorodean placed first in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle for coach Rob Rosner.

Leading the way for coach Meghan Condon’s Foran squad was Ellen Pan, who won individual honors in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke.

200 medley relay: (Law) Emma Savoie, Hennessey Shane, Alexa Darak, Moira Staples 2:03.98

200 freestyle: (Law) Athena Homorodean 2:06.34

200 individual medley: (Foran) Ellen Pan 2:22.77

50 freestyle: (Law) Hennessey Shane 27.71

Diving: (Law) MaKenna Sharpe 245.48

100 butterfly: (Law) Alexa Darak 1:07.07

100 freestyle: (Law) Emma Savoie 59.48

500 freestyle: (Law) Athena Homorodean 5:51.57

200 freestyle relay: (Law) Moira Staples, Macie Rascoll, Hannah Rascoll, Athena Homorodean 1:55.65

100 backstroke: (Foran) Ellen Pan 1:05.10

100 breaststroke: (Foran) Emma Fiorillo 1:17.73

400 Freestyle Relay: (Foran) Ellen Pan, Olivia Jones, Kaleigh Morton, Emma Fiorillo 4:19.33