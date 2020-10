Law girls swim and dive top SHA

Jonathan Law’s swim and dive team defeated Sacred Heart Academy 91-75 on Thursday.

Coach Rob Rosner’s team won the first 8 events at the Foran High pool.

200 medley relay: (Law) Athena Homorodean, Emma Savoie, Alexa Darak, Moira Staples 2:05.44

200 freestyle: (Law) Hennessey Shane 2:13.72

200 individual medley: (Law) Emma Savoie 2:26.15

50 freestyle: (Law) Athena Homorodean 26.45

Diving: (Law) MaKenna Sharpe 237.68

100 butterfly: (Law) Emma Savoie 1:05.69

100 freestyle: (Law) Athena Homorodean 58.85

500 freestyle: (Law) Alexa Darak 5:50.16

200 freestyle relay: (SHA) Convertito, Simms, Flanagan, Cuevas 2:00.51

100 backstroke: (SHA) E. Cuevas 1:06.58

100 breaststroke: (SHA) E. Cuevas 1:15.44

400 freestyle relay: (SHA) Cuevas, Simms, Marquis, Michaud 4:29.58